Telangana: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy warns ryots against Centre’s doublespeak

Niranjan tears into Union Ministers for trying to mislead farmers, urges ryots to grow alternative crops this Yasangi

Published: 10th December 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has urged the farmers in Telangana to be wary of the doublespeak of Union Ministers, who on one hand declared that parboiled rice won’t be procured for Yasangi, while on the other hand were making statements that there was no restriction on growing paddy. 

He encouraged the farmers to grow alternative crops that require less input and give high yield and have good demand in the market.

In an open letter addressed to the farmers on Thursday, Niranjan explained how irrigated area in the State increased from 1.31 lakh acres in 2014 to 2.15 crore acres by 2020-21, of which 84 lakh acres came under cultivation recently, and how production of paddy and subsequent procurement increased by massive numbers. 

He also listed out the responsibilities of the Centre in declaring minimum support price (MSP), procurement, storage, and how the State government has been facilitating the same. He explained how the FCI was delaying the process of accepting milled rice from the State and the problem of storage space in godowns. 

Despite the Shanta Kumar Committee’s recommendations on increasing storage space and exporting grains, steps were not taken by the Centre, he said and added that the Union government was importing pulses and oilseeds by spending Rs 2 lakh crore every year, but was not encouraging the farmers to grow these crops by supporting them. Niranjan further said that the Chief Minister, who had predicted good potential for alternative crops due to favourable climatic conditions, has extended irrigation facilities at a massive scale to enable farmers to diversify their crops and prosper.

