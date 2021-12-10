Telangana: As new Secretariat takes shape, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has tips to offer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Visibly satisfied with the pace of work on the new Secretariat building, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had plenty of tips and suggestions to offer during his visit on Thursday to the construction site of the massive edifice that would be the seat of administration for the State.

Congratulating Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy, engineer-in-chief I Ganapathi Reddy and other officials for their efforts, the Chief Minister asked all those involved in the project to make the new Secretariat available to the people at the earliest.

He went around parking lots, chambers of Ministers, Secretaries and VIPs, as well as the corridors, the ground and first floors, and gave suggestions to the officials.

Rao also gave suggestions with regard to the elevation and other final works. The officials showed him gliding lights, the granite and other material that will be used to decorate the facade of the massive building.

The Chief Minister examined the quality, the texture, colour and natural pattern of the granite and said that the elevation should be bright and beautiful.

The officials also showed him the lights, UPPVC windows, aluminum fabrications, marble and various types of granites being used.

Rao sought advice from Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and others and finalised some models. He also took a close look at the model of the water fountain, the landscaping, rest rooms and meeting halls. The officials explained to the Chief Minister how the Sky Lounge would look once completed.

After examining the offices and spacious corridors, he expressed happiness over the way the construction is taking shape and said that it was as he had envisioned.

Rao wanted the ongoing pace of work to be continued. He said that he wants the new Secretariat to be one of the beautiful office buildings in the country. It should be constructed in such a way that the entire country is proud of it, he said.

Rao instructed the officials to maintain the quality of work and also study the Secretariats in the other States.

Entire country should be proud, says KCR

Rao said he wants the new Secretariat to be one of the beautiful office buildings in the country and constructed in such a way that the entire country is proud of it