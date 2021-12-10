STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Police get custody of Shilpa Chowdary again

The only information they could glean out of Shilpa was that she had two bank accounts with less than Rs 50,000 in them. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city court, on Thursday, granted Narsingi police a three-day custody of Shilpa Chowdary. Earlier, the police were given custody for two days. But they could not get much out of the socialite who conned several high-profile people in the city.  

Shilpa will be taken to the Special Operations Team Office at Narsingi on Friday morning and will be questioned for three days. She will be submitted to the court’s custody on Monday. 

Sources say that Shilpa will be investigated regarding the two complaints filed by actor Sudheer Babu’s wife and another victim Rohini Reddy. 

During the previous round of questioning, Shilpa named a realtor and stated that she had been cheated by him.

