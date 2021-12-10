Telangana Principal IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan unveils ‘Ermin Mile’ smart cycles 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Youngsters in Hyderabad have turned into role models and made a mark by inventing their own vehicles, while most people belonging to their age group eagerly wait for purchasing new vehicles.

The unique electronic smart cycle that the two inventors have named Ermin Mile adapts to the user’s cycling behaviour and road conditions, the roads one has used, the slopes on the ways and the consumption of battery. The cycle is as smart as the inventors are and offers performance, style and pride with safety and responsibility.

It comes with an app that provides all services from purchase to resell. It was formally launched by Principal Secretary (IT & Industries) Jayesh Ranjan at Bhaskar Auditorium in BM Birla Planetarium.