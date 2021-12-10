Tenders for ‘hire’ buses by TSRTC draws flak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TSRTC’s decision to take up some more ‘hire’ buses from private players has drawn flak, as it would mean dependence on these vehicles would increase to close to one-third of the total fleet of about 10,000 vehicles.

In the latest tender notification issued earlier this month, the TSRTC had invited applications from ‘entrepreneurs’ for supply of 70 buses under the ‘hire scheme’, which will run in Medak (2), Nalgonda (21), Rangareddy (17), Adilabad (6), Nizamabad (4), Khammam (14) and Warangal (6) regions.

Expressing apprehensions about the latest decision, RTC Employees Union described this as an indirect path towards privatisation. Union president S Babu and general secretary K Raji Reddy questioned the decision while referring to the reduction in the number of existing depots and buses under operation.