Three government staffers killed as auto collides with car in Telangana's Mahbubnagar

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: In a tragic incident, three persons were killed while three others sustained severe injuries after a car and an auto-rickshaw collided near Obulaipally village on the outskirts of Mahbubnagar town on Thursday evening.

The incident happened when the auto that was ferrying employees working in Devarkadra MPDO office to Mahbubnagar. While the junior assistant working in the MPDO’s office and the auto driver died on the spot, MPDO office subordinate died while being shifted to the Mahbubnagar Government Hospital.

The three injured persons were also employees working in the same office. Expressing his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud asked the doctors to ensure quality treatment to all injured persons.