Bandi Sanjay urges 12-B tag for Satavahana University

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday met UGC Secretary and CVO Professor Rajnish Jain and requested him to include Satavahana University under Section 12-B of the UGC Act, 1956 since it was becoming difficult without it to hire teaching and non-teaching staff.

The university not given 12-B recognition was also making it difficult for it to secure central funds, the MP said. He alleged that the State government was preventing universities from enjoying their autonomous status, part of which was the government’s instructions not to carry out any hiring activity without its permission.

Responding positively to Sanjay’s request, Jain spoke to the chairman of the UGC’s recognition committee and asked him to submit a report on the status.