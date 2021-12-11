Ex-Minister's appeal on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana water issue dismissed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A High Court bench of Telangana comprising Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji on Friday dismissed a plea filed by former AP Minister Vatti Vasanth Kumar against the diversion of Godavari water into Krishna.

The petitioner contended that this would adversely affect the farmers in the Godavari delta area in AP. The Telangana High Court said it had no jurisdiction to hear the plea as it was an interstate water dispute. Brijesh Kumar tribunal can only provide the solution, the HC said and dismissed the plea.

Vatti Vasanth Kumar, who had earlier challenged the construction of the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project in AP, had raised a grievance that the construction of this project would mean the diversion of Godavari water into Krishna and would deprive farmers from the Godavari delta of water.

TS Additional Advocate General J Ramachandra Rao contended that Article 262 (2) says that even SC has no jurisdiction to look into water-sharing disputes when there are dedicated tribunals for it. Seen from this angle, the current petition is not maintainable before this court, he said.