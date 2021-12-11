STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Groupism surfaces in Vikarabad TRS

The followers of local MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy and MLA Rohith Reddy clashed with each other at a function hall in Tandur during a programme organised for the distribution of fogging machines.

TRS flag for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Differences in the ruling TRS came to the fore in Vikarabad district on Friday, that too in the presence of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. 

Claiming that no information about the programme was given to the municipal chairperson and councilors, the supporters of Mahender Reddy staged a dharna on the road. Even the MLC and Rohith Reddy were seen arguing with each other. Sabitha Reddy intervened and tried to diffuse the situation. 

However, Mahender Reddy shouted at revenue officials, accusing them of not following protocol. The differences in Vikarabad TRS cropped up after Rohith Reddy joined the pink party from the Congress. 

Since then, the party activists are backing either the MLC or the MLA. In April, the two factions were seen arguing during the elections to the Legislative Council under Graduates Constituency. 

