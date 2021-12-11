STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Medak ryot dies by suicide

The victim has been identified as Karanam Ravikumar, 40, belonging to Boguda Bhupathipur village under Havelighanpur mandal.

Published: 11th December 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

MEDAK: While the Central and State governments were continuing their blame game over paddy procurement, another farmer took his life by consuming pesticide as he couldn’t make any profit by selling the crop.

The victim has been identified as Karanam Ravikumar, 40, belonging to Boguda Bhupathipur village under Havelighanpur mandal. Meanwhile, police recovered a letter purportedly penned by Ravikumar to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. In the letter, the farmer explained the hardships he was facing. 

According to the letter, his son suffers from bone cancer and the family needs at least Rs 30,000 per month for the teenager’s treatment. Pointing out that he grew fine variety paddy as advised by the CM, Ravikumar mentioned in the letter that he faced severe losses this season. “Depressed over not being able to make the ends meet or provide quality treatment to my son, I am taking this extreme step,” he wrote. He is survived by his wife, a son and 65-year-old father.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana paddy procurement Medak farmer suicide Telangana farmers
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp