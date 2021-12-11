Medak ryot dies by suicide

By Express News Service

MEDAK: While the Central and State governments were continuing their blame game over paddy procurement, another farmer took his life by consuming pesticide as he couldn’t make any profit by selling the crop.

The victim has been identified as Karanam Ravikumar, 40, belonging to Boguda Bhupathipur village under Havelighanpur mandal. Meanwhile, police recovered a letter purportedly penned by Ravikumar to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. In the letter, the farmer explained the hardships he was facing.

According to the letter, his son suffers from bone cancer and the family needs at least Rs 30,000 per month for the teenager’s treatment. Pointing out that he grew fine variety paddy as advised by the CM, Ravikumar mentioned in the letter that he faced severe losses this season. “Depressed over not being able to make the ends meet or provide quality treatment to my son, I am taking this extreme step,” he wrote. He is survived by his wife, a son and 65-year-old father.