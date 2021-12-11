STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahbubnagar mishap: Kin to get double bedroom houses

Among the dead were two women employees working in Devarkadra MPDO office.

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, on Friday, assured that the State government would allot double bedroom houses to the families of two of the four persons who were killed in an auto rickshaw-car collision at Appaipally village on the outskirts of Mahbubnagar town on Thursday evening. The Minister also mentioned that the government would ensure free education at residential institutions to the children of all the victims.

On Friday, Srinivas Goud visited the government general hospital mortuary where the bodies of the four victims were kept and paid his last respects to the departed. Among the dead were two women employees working in Devarkadra MPDO office. The two were recruited under the Karunya scheme after their husbands, who were also government employees, died in separate accidents. Their children have become orphans after the unfortunate incident.

On learning about this, Srinivas directed the MRO to take care of all the needs of the bereaved families. He also assured them that the orphaned children would be provided government jobs once they attain eligibility. The car driver, who was in an intoxicated condition when he rammed the auto head on, has been arrested by the police. The condition of the remaining two injured persons is currently stable.

