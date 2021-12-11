STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Retired district judge boost to Telangana land oustees’ struggle

The ‘Bhoo Nirvasithula Deeksha’ held at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Dec 10 had a surprise guest who turned heads.

Published: 11th December 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Retired district judge Jayasree (in white) addresses the land oustees at ‘Bhoo Nirvasithula Deeksha’ at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Friday, Dec 10, 2021.

Retired district judge Jayasree (in white) addresses the land oustees at ‘Bhoo Nirvasithula Deeksha’ at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Friday, Dec 10, 2021.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ‘Bhoo Nirvasithula Deeksha’ held at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Friday had a surprise guest who turned heads. In her 70s, the elderly woman was seated in the first row, listening patiently to the farmers who had come from different parts of the State to pour out their woes and fears of getting displaced due to various projects. 

Towards the end of the dharna, someone called her on the stage, introducing her as retired district judge Jayasree. This development took everyone by surprise, as she was never seen in the social movements till then. It was even more surprising to know that she had rented a small house in Zaheerabad and has been studying the lives of farmers being affected by the land acquisition for establishing the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) near Zaheerabad. 

“The worrisome societal change being observed in villages is that while farmers who are losing their lands are worried, others living right across the road are happy because the value of their land, which is not being acquired, will go up. Many opportunists are leaving farming and taking to real estate business and many are building resorts there to make business out of the land value boom due to NIMZ,” she said, addressing the farmers. 

“All the industrial waste from Patancheru industrial area is being let in the Manjeera River and now, it will also come from Zaheerabad, causing grave threat to humans and animals. If this movement of land oustees doesn’t become a people’s movement,  living in Zaheerabad will soon become worse than living in Hyderabad,” she observed.

TJS chief, Prof. M Kodandaram, who reminded the people of December 10 being observed as the Human Rights Day, pointed out that the United Nations treated land as the primary right of farmers, which needed to be protected. The ‘Bhoo Nirvasithula Deeksha’ held at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Friday had a surprise guest who turned heads. 

In her 70s, the elderly woman was seated in the first row, listening patiently to the farmers who had come from different parts of the State to pour out their woes and fears of getting displaced due to various projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhoo Nirvasithula Deeksha Hyderabad Indira Park Displaced people Land acquisition
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp