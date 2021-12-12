STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arvind: Bring turmeric under MIS 

Published: 12th December 2021 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reminding the State government of its 2014 election manifesto in which the TRS promised to bring turmeric under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) and assuring remunerative price, BJP MP D Arvind on Saturday demanded the government to deliver its assurance.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, he demanded to know what was stopping Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from restarting the sugarcane factories that were rendered dysfunctional in the past. 

