Congress asks Modi to stop coal blocks auction 

Published: 12th December 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to stop the proposed auction of four coal blocks. 

In his letter, Revanth Reddy pointed out that since the power sector mostly depends on coal production, the decision would disrupt supply in the region and make life difficult for workers.  On Friday, the TPCC chief had announced support to the strike by employees of SCCL in protest against the decision of Centre’s decision to privatise coal blocks in the region. 

Stating that PSUs should not be privatised, Revanth Reddy  said that instead, they should be protected and supported with budgetary allocations and tax exemptions. The TPCC chief also accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of betraying the SCCL employees. “TRS MPs did not utter a single word about SCCL privatisation during the ongoing winter session of Parliament,” he said.

TRS leaders urge TS BJP leaders to get PM to scrap auction plans

TRS leaders on Saturday urged Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to prevail upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the proposed auction of four coal blocks of the SCCL. Government Whip Balka Suman, along with MLA A Jeevan Reddy and MLC Y Mallesham, said that though the SCCL employees were on strike for three days against the coal block privatisation 
proposal, there was no response at all from the Centre. 

