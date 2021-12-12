STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Driver jumps signal, delays scores of trains

While there were fortunately no collisions, as could have been the case, thousands of passengers taking the route were inconvenienced. 

Published: 12th December 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scores of trains, including the Godavari and Chennai Express, on the Bibinagar-Nalgonda-Guntur line were delayed by one to two hours on Saturday, after the Visakha Express jumped signal at Padigipally Railway Station near Bibinagar. While there were fortunately no collisions, as could have been the case, thousands of passengers taking the route were inconvenienced. 

According to SCR officials, the driver of Visakha Express that departed from Secunderabad, jumped signal after it reached Padigipalli and stopped a few meters from where it was supposed to have stopped. “It was case of signal passing at danger (SPAD), as train stopped a few meters from the signal. The traffic was cleared and the driver was immediately replaced. Though it caused inconvenience, traffic was cleared in an hour. Departmental inquiry is on to ascertain if it the error was manual or technical,” an official told Express. SPAD is considered to be a grave mistake, as it involves endangering human lives due to negligence. 

Preliminary investigation

As part of preliminary investigation, the driver’s blood sample was collected to ascertain if he was in an inebriated condition. Action would be initiated after the finding. According to SCR officials, the driver of Visakha Express jumped signal after it reached Padigipalli and stopped a few meters from where it was supposed to have stopped.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp