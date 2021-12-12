Driver jumps signal, delays scores of trains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scores of trains, including the Godavari and Chennai Express, on the Bibinagar-Nalgonda-Guntur line were delayed by one to two hours on Saturday, after the Visakha Express jumped signal at Padigipally Railway Station near Bibinagar. While there were fortunately no collisions, as could have been the case, thousands of passengers taking the route were inconvenienced.

According to SCR officials, the driver of Visakha Express that departed from Secunderabad, jumped signal after it reached Padigipalli and stopped a few meters from where it was supposed to have stopped. “It was case of signal passing at danger (SPAD), as train stopped a few meters from the signal. The traffic was cleared and the driver was immediately replaced. Though it caused inconvenience, traffic was cleared in an hour. Departmental inquiry is on to ascertain if it the error was manual or technical,” an official told Express. SPAD is considered to be a grave mistake, as it involves endangering human lives due to negligence.

Preliminary investigation

As part of preliminary investigation, the driver’s blood sample was collected to ascertain if he was in an inebriated condition. Action would be initiated after the finding. According to SCR officials, the driver of Visakha Express jumped signal after it reached Padigipalli and stopped a few meters from where it was supposed to have stopped.