Farmers to protest in Hyd on December 16 

Vedika district president Sungarapu Borran said that in the last seven years alone, around 7,000 farmers committed suicide.

Published: 12th December 2021

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Rythu Swarajya Vedika leaders on Saturday said that farmers will stage a protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park in Hyderabad on December 16 to exert pressure on the State government to release compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of ryots who committed suicide and also to press for waiver of crop loan of Rs 1 lakh. 

Pointing out that as per GO 194, compensation of Rs 5 lakh must be paid to families of farmers who committed suicide and that farmers are facing problems due to the failure of the government to waive crop loan of Rs 1 lakh, the Vedika leaders described the situation as grim.  

Vedika district president Sungarapu Borran said that in the last seven years alone, around 7,000 farmers committed suicide.  He said that the families of these farmers were leading a life of hardships. 

“So far, only 1,500 people have received the Rs 5 lakh compensation under GO 194. Some of the families have not been given the compensation in the name of budget shortfall,” Borran said.

