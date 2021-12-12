Jagtial woman tortured in Oman: Family 

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Stating that her mother Kodurpaka Sattamma, a resident of Krishnanagar in Jagtial town, has been harassed and tortured by her employers in Oman where she had gone to work as a domestic help, one Kodurpaka Tejaswini on Saturday lodged a complaint with the police. In her complaint, Tejaswini said that her mother’s hand was also injured.

Accompanied by social activist Shaik Chand Pasha, she told the police that Sattamma had left for Oman on November 4, 2021 after agreeing to a salary of Rs 25,000 per month. Tejaswini alleged a Nizamabad-based Gulf agent sent her mother to Oman.

She said that she met MLC T Jeevan Reddy after coming to know of her mother’s plight and he suggested to her to lodge a complaint with the police and NRI cell. Jagtial police a case registered against the Nizamabad-based agent Ravi.