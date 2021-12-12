STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Jagtial woman tortured in Oman: Family 

In her complaint, Tejaswini said that her mother’s hand was also injured.

Published: 12th December 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Stating that her mother Kodurpaka Sattamma, a resident of Krishnanagar in Jagtial town, has been harassed and tortured by her employers in Oman where she had gone to work as a domestic help, one Kodurpaka Tejaswini on Saturday lodged a complaint with the police. In her complaint, Tejaswini said that her mother’s hand was also injured. 

Accompanied by social activist Shaik Chand Pasha, she told the police that Sattamma had left for Oman on November 4, 2021 after agreeing to a salary of Rs 25,000 per month. Tejaswini alleged a Nizamabad-based Gulf agent sent her mother to Oman.

She said that she met MLC T Jeevan Reddy after coming to know of her mother’s plight and he suggested to her to lodge a complaint with the police and NRI cell.  Jagtial police a case registered against the Nizamabad-based agent Ravi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp