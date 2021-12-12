Junior doctors seek new OGH building

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) submitted a five-point representation to Health Minister Harish Rao upon his visit to Gandhi Hospital. In the letter, they urged that the Minister to urgently look into the issue of Osmania Hospital not having a functional building and to take a final call on the issue before mishaps happen.

The Minister was also asked to regularise the stipends of all junior doctors by including them in CBRO (comprehensive budget release order) roles. It may be recalled that every 3-4 months, the students face a delay in receiving their stipends. They have also sought an increase in their stipend to make it on par with residents from NIMS.

TJUDA also asked the government to recruit Non-Academic Junior Residents (NAJRs) as a replacement for junior doctors who have not come in yet due to delays in NEET PG counselling.