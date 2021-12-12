STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR luring bureaucrats with MLC posts, claims BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Bandi Sanjay also alleged that the Chief Minister was luring bureaucrats with MLC posts and that Cabinet ministers were nothing but dummies in Telangana.

Published: 12th December 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses the media at the BJP office in Hyderabad on Sunday | RVK Rao

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar seen addressing the media at the BJP office in Hyderabad in this file photo. (EPS | RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of creating new issues to divert the attention of the people from his “failures”. 

Bandi Sanjay also alleged that the Chief Minister was luring bureaucrats with MLC posts and that Cabinet ministers were nothing but dummies in Telangana.

“Even after farmers are ending their lives on heaps of paddy, the State government remains not bothered at all,” the BJP MP said.

He was addressing around 500 workers from TRS and Congress from Mangalpally village of Amangal mandal in Kalwakurthy constituency who joined the BJP in Hyderabad on Saturday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp