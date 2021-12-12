KCR luring bureaucrats with MLC posts, claims BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Bandi Sanjay also alleged that the Chief Minister was luring bureaucrats with MLC posts and that Cabinet ministers were nothing but dummies in Telangana.
Published: 12th December 2021 09:48 AM | Last Updated: 12th December 2021 09:48 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of creating new issues to divert the attention of the people from his “failures”.
Bandi Sanjay also alleged that the Chief Minister was luring bureaucrats with MLC posts and that Cabinet ministers were nothing but dummies in Telangana.
“Even after farmers are ending their lives on heaps of paddy, the State government remains not bothered at all,” the BJP MP said.
He was addressing around 500 workers from TRS and Congress from Mangalpally village of Amangal mandal in Kalwakurthy constituency who joined the BJP in Hyderabad on Saturday.