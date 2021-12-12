KCR luring bureaucrats with MLC posts, claims BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of creating new issues to divert the attention of the people from his “failures”.

Bandi Sanjay also alleged that the Chief Minister was luring bureaucrats with MLC posts and that Cabinet ministers were nothing but dummies in Telangana.

“Even after farmers are ending their lives on heaps of paddy, the State government remains not bothered at all,” the BJP MP said.

He was addressing around 500 workers from TRS and Congress from Mangalpally village of Amangal mandal in Kalwakurthy constituency who joined the BJP in Hyderabad on Saturday.