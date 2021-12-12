Khammam TRS on edge over cross voting

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Khammam TRS leaders are on tenterhooks as they wait for counting of votes cast for the Legislative Council elections. They are worried that some people representatives who are not happy with the party high command may have voted for Congress candidate Royala Nageswara Rao. Some TRS leaders, who wish to remain unnamed, said that 50 to 100 voters might have voted for the Congress candidate.

“Despite having no strength, the Congress candidate is confident as he depends on cross voting,” the TRS leaders said. On paper, the TRS can record a comfortable victory -- it has 497 votes while the Congress has 116, the CPI 34, CPM 26, TDP 19, CPI(ML) New Democracy 15 and Independents 60 votes. According to sources, some of the Independents may have voted for the TRS while others for the Congress. Money has played a major role in the elections.