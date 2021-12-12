STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court dismisses pleas challenging pattern of first-year MBBS exam

It is evident from the record and circumstances that the claim as made in these writ petitions is an afterthought, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court observed.

Published: 12th December 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court dismissed a batch of petitions filed by MBBS students challenging the pattern of first-year MBBS exam. The bench observed that the students approached the court after they failed in regular and supplementary examinations. If the grievance of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) not being included in the regular examinations was genuine, then the students would have approached the court seeking for a direction to include MCQs in the supplementary examinations. It is evident from the record and circumstances that the claim as made in these writ petitions is an afterthought i.e., only after the petitioners failed in the supplementary examinations, the bench observed. 

The bench further observed that the petitioners have not been able to demonstrate before the court as to how they were subjected to prejudice and disadvantage when the same pattern was being followed for the past several years. The new pattern was introduced for the first time in the academic year 2020-21. Experts from various universities have deliberated on the new pattern as stated in the counter affidavit which is not controverted.

The bench opined that the expert bodies were the best to set the question papers. Even if there is any deviation in setting question paper, it is minor and cannot be said to have impacted performance of the students. It is not as if the students have joined the course on a belief that there would be definite inclusion of MCQs in the question paper. Hence, this court is of the view that all these writ petitions are devoid of merit. Therefore, all petitions are dismissed, the bench said.

ALSO READ | Software engineer who lost job during Covid pandemic kills her kids, hangs self

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana first-year MBBS exam Telangana HC
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp