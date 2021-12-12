Telangana High Court dismisses pleas challenging pattern of first-year MBBS exam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court dismissed a batch of petitions filed by MBBS students challenging the pattern of first-year MBBS exam. The bench observed that the students approached the court after they failed in regular and supplementary examinations. If the grievance of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) not being included in the regular examinations was genuine, then the students would have approached the court seeking for a direction to include MCQs in the supplementary examinations. It is evident from the record and circumstances that the claim as made in these writ petitions is an afterthought i.e., only after the petitioners failed in the supplementary examinations, the bench observed.

The bench further observed that the petitioners have not been able to demonstrate before the court as to how they were subjected to prejudice and disadvantage when the same pattern was being followed for the past several years. The new pattern was introduced for the first time in the academic year 2020-21. Experts from various universities have deliberated on the new pattern as stated in the counter affidavit which is not controverted.

The bench opined that the expert bodies were the best to set the question papers. Even if there is any deviation in setting question paper, it is minor and cannot be said to have impacted performance of the students. It is not as if the students have joined the course on a belief that there would be definite inclusion of MCQs in the question paper. Hence, this court is of the view that all these writ petitions are devoid of merit. Therefore, all petitions are dismissed, the bench said.

