Uppal to be part of the IT corridor too, says Kavitha

TRS MLC K Kavitha has said that the State government was establishing IT infrastructure in all directions of Hyderabad through its Look East policy.

Published: 12th December 2021 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MLC K Kavitha has said that the State government was establishing IT infrastructure in all directions of Hyderabad through its Look East policy. This is the reason IT companies are being encouraged to set up their offices in the Uppal corridor. On Saturday, she inaugurated the office of Saligram and Tech Smart, an IT company, at Uppal Abacus IT Park, where she said youngsters in Telangana were getting much encouragement from IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao. 

