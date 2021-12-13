STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

3 die, 1 injured in Hyderabad drunken driving accident

The accident occurred when the victims set out on a long drive in a KIA Seltos.

Published: 13th December 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

The spot where the KIA Seltos car crashed into a trailer truck parked by the roadside at Dundigal on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday, Dec 12, 2021

The spot where the KIA Seltos car crashed into a trailer truck parked by the roadside at Dundigal on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday, Dec 12, 2021.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another suspected drunken-driving accident, three youngsters died and another critically injured when a car they were travelling in rammed into a trailer truck parked on the roadside at Dundigal on the city outskirts in the early hours of Sunday. 

The deceased were identified as Gajula Venkata Sai Charan, Puppala Ganesh and Naraharisetti Sanjay, who were all in their mid-20s. Saladi Ashok, a techie who was travelling in the same car, sustained severe injuries. The accident occurred when the victims set out on a long drive in a KIA Seltos. The Dundigal police registered a case against the driver of truck for negligence in parking the vehicle on the roadside and also against Sai Charan, who was behind the wheel of the car and was allegedly driving in an inebriated condition.

“Samples of all the three deceased persons have been sent for medical examination to check if they were in a drunken condition,” said P Ramana Reddy, Dundigal Police Inspector. 

During the preliminary investigation, police found that the victims, along with their three other friends Sai, Durga and Venu had dinner at their rented room in Pragathi Nagar. While Sai, Durga and Venu went to bed, the victims set out on a long drive towards Gandimaisamma area in Sai Charan’s car.

At around 2.30 am, when they reached Coca Cola Factory in Bowrampet, Sai Charan lost control over the wheel while negotiating a curve and rammed the truck parked on the left side of the road. 

While Sai Charan, Ganesh and Sanjay died on the spot,  Ashok suffered severe injuries in the mishap.
Police officials found the car was moving at 80 kmph at the time of the accident. The trailer parked negligently on the roadside also led to the accident, they found. 

Initial inquiries also revealed that the victims had partied in their room before setting out on a drive. Sai, Durga and Venu were not aware of the accident as they were in deep sleep when their friends left the place and came to know about it only when they received a call from a passerby.

Road accident: Father gifted car to only son Sai Charan

Twenty-five-year-old Gajula Venkata Sai Charan, who was driving the ill-fated Kia Seltos, at the time of the accident at Dundigal on Sunday, was also the owner. He was the only son of his parents and his father Ramesh Chandrababu had purchased the car for Sai Charan a few months ago.

Sai Charan’s sister moved to the US for a job, while he had completed his engineering and was looking for employment. His parents said that though Sai Charan also had a chance to fly abroad for higher studies, he preferred to stay in Hyderabad to be with them.

“As our daughter is already abroad, he wanted to be here and take care of us. But this incident has taken him away forever,” said his parents, as they broke down seeing his body. Sai Charan along with his friends Puppala Ganesh and Naraharisetti Sanjay completed his education recently. His other friend Ashok had begun working recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accident road accident drunken driving
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp