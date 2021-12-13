3 die, 1 injured in Hyderabad drunken driving accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another suspected drunken-driving accident, three youngsters died and another critically injured when a car they were travelling in rammed into a trailer truck parked on the roadside at Dundigal on the city outskirts in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Gajula Venkata Sai Charan, Puppala Ganesh and Naraharisetti Sanjay, who were all in their mid-20s. Saladi Ashok, a techie who was travelling in the same car, sustained severe injuries. The accident occurred when the victims set out on a long drive in a KIA Seltos. The Dundigal police registered a case against the driver of truck for negligence in parking the vehicle on the roadside and also against Sai Charan, who was behind the wheel of the car and was allegedly driving in an inebriated condition.

“Samples of all the three deceased persons have been sent for medical examination to check if they were in a drunken condition,” said P Ramana Reddy, Dundigal Police Inspector.

During the preliminary investigation, police found that the victims, along with their three other friends Sai, Durga and Venu had dinner at their rented room in Pragathi Nagar. While Sai, Durga and Venu went to bed, the victims set out on a long drive towards Gandimaisamma area in Sai Charan’s car.

At around 2.30 am, when they reached Coca Cola Factory in Bowrampet, Sai Charan lost control over the wheel while negotiating a curve and rammed the truck parked on the left side of the road.

While Sai Charan, Ganesh and Sanjay died on the spot, Ashok suffered severe injuries in the mishap.

Police officials found the car was moving at 80 kmph at the time of the accident. The trailer parked negligently on the roadside also led to the accident, they found.

Initial inquiries also revealed that the victims had partied in their room before setting out on a drive. Sai, Durga and Venu were not aware of the accident as they were in deep sleep when their friends left the place and came to know about it only when they received a call from a passerby.

Road accident: Father gifted car to only son Sai Charan

Twenty-five-year-old Gajula Venkata Sai Charan, who was driving the ill-fated Kia Seltos, at the time of the accident at Dundigal on Sunday, was also the owner. He was the only son of his parents and his father Ramesh Chandrababu had purchased the car for Sai Charan a few months ago.

Sai Charan’s sister moved to the US for a job, while he had completed his engineering and was looking for employment. His parents said that though Sai Charan also had a chance to fly abroad for higher studies, he preferred to stay in Hyderabad to be with them.

“As our daughter is already abroad, he wanted to be here and take care of us. But this incident has taken him away forever,” said his parents, as they broke down seeing his body. Sai Charan along with his friends Puppala Ganesh and Naraharisetti Sanjay completed his education recently. His other friend Ashok had begun working recently.