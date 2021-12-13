STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hamalis in Nizamabad urge Telangana government to come to their rescue

The hamalis have urged the government to allow the sale of all agricultural produce at the marketyard.

Published: 13th December 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Stocks of various varieties of turmeric piled up at the Nizamabad Agriculture Market Yard (NAMC), where prices of the crop have begun going up

Stocks of various varieties of turmeric piled up at the Nizamabad Agriculture Market Yard (NAMC)

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Hamalis working as labourers at Nizamabad Agricultural Market Yard are worried as their source of income has been steadily dwindling and they have reached a point where they are finding it difficult to take care of their families. 

The hamalis have urged the government to allow the sale of all agricultural produce at the market yard. They said three generations have depended on this occupation and have been working at the historical market. Earlier, farmers used to get all agricultural and horticultural produce to the market, but now, it is known only as turmeric market yard.

All crops are being sold in villages and because of that labourers are getting work only for four months. There is hardly any work for the rest of the eight months. Nizamabad has 1,500 labourers, including 300 women. Although farmers brought 70,000 to 1 lakh paddy bags to the market yard this season, the traders completed the purchase work within one day with the help of labourers.

The market yard officials said that till the year 2011-12, farmers used to get almost 10 lakh to 15 lakh quintals of paddy, but it has decreased over the years. Now, the government has opened paddy purchasing centres in all the villages and because of that most of the farmers have stopped getting paddy to the market yard, they said. 

“If farmers get can get more than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce they would bring any crop to the market yard. Last season, ryots did not bring soya crop to the market yard. However, this season, they brought 30,000 to 50,000 quintals of soya because they were getting a higher price in the market yard,” said E Venkatesham, Secretary, Nizamabad agricultural market yard. Meanwhile, the hamalis said that the pandemic has added to their woes and many labourers have died from it. 

Nizamabad Agricultural Marketyard Hamali Sangam president R Sailu and Secretary A Sailu said that the district administration must come to the rescue of hamalis at this point in time. They urged the officials to open purchase centres in the market yard for villages that are within the 15-km radius as it will ensure sufficient work for the labourers. The market yard has all facilities for farmers so that they can carry out trading safely, they said. Responding to their request, market yard officials said that two Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) centres will be opened in the market yard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizamabad Agricultural Market Yard Nizamabad Market Yard Hamalis livelihood
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp