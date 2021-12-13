Huge demand for BJP tickets in Telangana: Dharmapuri Arvind

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Expressing confidence that the BJP will capture power in Telangana after next Assembly elections, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Sunday urged the saffron party’s cadre not to have any doubts but to just focus on the process.

Speaking to the district-level party functionaries during a training session in Chepur village, he said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amith Shah and BJP National president JP Nadda will bring BJP to power in Telangana. Have no doubts about that. All you have to do is to become more active in getting closer to the people in every constituency and to focus on what needs to be done.”

Stating that there is a huge demand for BJP tickets in the forthcoming elections, he said that the party will finalise the candidates after a thorough look into the feedback from the cadre and the people of the respective constituencies. He also claimed that more and more local leaders from other parties are now showing interest in joining the saffron party. While stating that the party will not be influenced by anybody’s recommendations while selecting the candidates.