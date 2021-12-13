STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana IAS reshuffle on cards, babus hope for less workload

Overworked IAS officers, some who handle multiple roles, hope their workload eases

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major reshuffle of IAS officers is expected this week. But, the primary question among Babus this time is whether ‘achhe din’ are in the offing for ‘workaholic’ officers?

As several IAS officers are holding full additional charges of various departments, they want to shed the additional responsibilities in order to perform better. According to sources, some officers in key departments may also be transferred and given new postings.

The transfers may take place on any day after the model code of conduct is lifted in the State. “Transfers will take place very soon,” an IAS officer told Express. The model code will be lifted after the counting for six MLC seats concludes on December 14.

Some officers are holding additional charges of more than four key departments. “I have been handling too many departments. It takes four to five hours daily for just clearing the routine files of these departments. In the meantime, I am losing valuable time and am unable to focus on the priority items of the government,” a senior bureaucrat lamented.

Apart from holding the additional posts, the main task of some of the senior officers is to chase their heads of departments (HoDs) to ensure that they perform in a better way. “Most HoDs are not up to the mark. Rectifying their mistakes is indeed a big task,” an official rued.

The irony is that at a time when the entire State is discussing about paddy procurement, the Agriculture Department has no Commissioner. Principal Secretary, Agriculture is holding the full additional charge (FAC) of the post. In some key posts, the same officers are continuing for more than five years. In some others, retired officers continue to work.

Besides, some districts have no regular Collectors. For example, after Siddipet Collector R Venkata Rami Reddy jumped into active politics, the Sangareddy Collector has been given FAC of Siddipet.

