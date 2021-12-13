STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Police complaint registered after MIM MLA slaps man for not greeting him

Charminar AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan allegedly slapped his neighbour, while returning to his house in Punch Mohalla on Saturday night.

Published: 13th December 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Charminar AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan allegedly slapped his neighbour, while returning to his house in Punch Mohalla on Saturday night. The incident created a flutter after a complaint landed at a local police station. The Hussaini Alam police registered a case based on details provided by the complainant, Gulam Ghouse Jeelani (35), without naming the MLA in the complaint. Jeelani said he was slapped as he had failed to greet the MLA with a salaam while he was walking towards his residence after getting down from his vehicle.

On Sunday, police took Jeelani for a medical examination in which it was clearly mentioned that the MLA assaulted him. “The patient came to casualty. Assaulted by Mumtaz (MLA), Charminar at 12.20 am at Charminar bus stand. Slapped on left side of ear, lower jaw,” the OP ticket issued by the OGH says. The police also examined CCTV footage to verify Jeelani’s claims. The MLA in question did not respond to the allegations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMIM Mumtaz Ahmed Khan Charminar MLA
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp