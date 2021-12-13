Police complaint registered after MIM MLA slaps man for not greeting him

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Charminar AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan allegedly slapped his neighbour, while returning to his house in Punch Mohalla on Saturday night. The incident created a flutter after a complaint landed at a local police station. The Hussaini Alam police registered a case based on details provided by the complainant, Gulam Ghouse Jeelani (35), without naming the MLA in the complaint. Jeelani said he was slapped as he had failed to greet the MLA with a salaam while he was walking towards his residence after getting down from his vehicle.

On Sunday, police took Jeelani for a medical examination in which it was clearly mentioned that the MLA assaulted him. “The patient came to casualty. Assaulted by Mumtaz (MLA), Charminar at 12.20 am at Charminar bus stand. Slapped on left side of ear, lower jaw,” the OP ticket issued by the OGH says. The police also examined CCTV footage to verify Jeelani’s claims. The MLA in question did not respond to the allegations.