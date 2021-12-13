Nizamabad cops arrest 19-year-old suspect

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad police arrested a 19-year-old history-sheeter in the triple murder case which took place under Dichpally police station limits in the intervening night of December 7 and 8.

The accused Gandham Srikanth, who was recently released from jail, committed the crime in an inebriated state, the police said. After carrying out the offence, he stole some money and three mobile phones from the deceased, police added.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner Kartikeya announced the arrest of the accused Srikanth. He told the media that three victims — Harpal Singh and Jogendar Singh, from Punjab, and Banoth Sunil from Sangareddy district — were killed at a mechanic shed.

After the news surfaced, the Commissioner, along with other officials, visited the crime scene and appointed ACP A Venkateshwarllu as the Investigating Officer.

Three teams were formed to check the residences of known criminals in Nizamabad. The police recovered a shirt which was covered in blood from Srikanth’s house in Gajulpet locality. The police took him in for questioning, during which he confessed to the crime. Srikanth had attacked a temple watchman and stolen a hundi, a few years ago. He was sentenced to three years of imprisonment for the same.