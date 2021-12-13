STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy hails NRIs for role in achieving Statehood

He said vaccines were also going to be supplied to other countries soon.

Published: 13th December 2021 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has said that the Covid vaccine produced by Indian companies was highly efficient and 130 crore people in the country were already vaccinated. He said vaccines were also going to be supplied to other countries soon.

Addressing the ‘Pravasi Telangana Divas’ organised by Telangana Development Forum (TDF) at Ravindra Bharati on Sunday, he appreciated the role of NRIs in achieving statehood for Telangana. He also urged the TDF to continue playing their part in the development of Telangana and to create employment opportunities in the State.

‘Indian vaccines are highly efficient’

Speaking about the vaccination drives in the country, Kishan reddy said the vaccine produced by Indian companies was highly efficient and 130 crore people in the country were already vaccinated

