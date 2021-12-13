STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

With temple makeover, Yadadri to get infra boost

The goal is to make Yadagirigutta an ultimate destination not only for the pilgrims from India but also from abroad. 

Published: 13th December 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Lakshmi Narsimhaswamy temple at Yadadri

Lakshmi Narsimhaswamy temple at Yadadri (File Photo |EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana government building a magnificent temple at Yadadri to match the one at Tirumala in the neighbouring AP, efforts are also being made to develop social infrastructure in the Yadgirigutta municipality area.

The Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department (PHMED), a wing of MAUD, has proposed plan to compliment the makeover that the ancient cave shrine of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on the picturesque hills of Yadagirigutta, about 70-km away from Hyderabad, is undergoing. The goal is to make Yadagirigutta an ultimate destination not only for pilgrims from India but also from abroad. 

The State government has assigned PHMED the task of preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs) for the development of smart physical and social infrastructure in the municipality area. The department has invited proposals to appoint consultants for the preparation of DPRs (excluding projects taken up by HMWS&SB, R&B, YTDA, etc.)

Official sources say the facilities proposed in the municipal area include smart lighting systems all along sub arterial and second-order roads. They also involve the construction of smart toilets as per the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO) norms all along arterial, sub arterial roads and assembling places, keeping in view the regular, holiday and festive demands, with the target of making Yadgirigutta an ODF+ or ODF++ town. 

Other proposals include development of ward-level, cluster-level and city-level parks, construction of new Vaikuntha Dhamams, up-gradation of existing graveyards, development of Smritivanams, construction of new vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets, development of required walkways and footpaths, deployment of necessary street furniture, construction of an integrated office complex including a municipal office building at a prime location, ensuring good accessibility.

The consultants should prepare a master plan consisting of various developmental activities, such as parking lots, hotels, markets, business centres, smart lighting, junction improvements, battery-operated vehicles to the temple, etc.

Drain works in the offing

The Water Board is preparing proposals for works on underground drainage and storm water drainage. Consultants need to redesign the components to suit the proposed smart underground networks

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yadadri temple Yadgirigutta Municipality area Yadgirigutta social infrastructure development
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp