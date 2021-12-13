With temple makeover, Yadadri to get infra boost

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana government building a magnificent temple at Yadadri to match the one at Tirumala in the neighbouring AP, efforts are also being made to develop social infrastructure in the Yadgirigutta municipality area.

The Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department (PHMED), a wing of MAUD, has proposed plan to compliment the makeover that the ancient cave shrine of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on the picturesque hills of Yadagirigutta, about 70-km away from Hyderabad, is undergoing. The goal is to make Yadagirigutta an ultimate destination not only for pilgrims from India but also from abroad.

The State government has assigned PHMED the task of preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs) for the development of smart physical and social infrastructure in the municipality area. The department has invited proposals to appoint consultants for the preparation of DPRs (excluding projects taken up by HMWS&SB, R&B, YTDA, etc.)

Official sources say the facilities proposed in the municipal area include smart lighting systems all along sub arterial and second-order roads. They also involve the construction of smart toilets as per the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO) norms all along arterial, sub arterial roads and assembling places, keeping in view the regular, holiday and festive demands, with the target of making Yadgirigutta an ODF+ or ODF++ town.

Other proposals include development of ward-level, cluster-level and city-level parks, construction of new Vaikuntha Dhamams, up-gradation of existing graveyards, development of Smritivanams, construction of new vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets, development of required walkways and footpaths, deployment of necessary street furniture, construction of an integrated office complex including a municipal office building at a prime location, ensuring good accessibility.

The consultants should prepare a master plan consisting of various developmental activities, such as parking lots, hotels, markets, business centres, smart lighting, junction improvements, battery-operated vehicles to the temple, etc.

Drain works in the offing

The Water Board is preparing proposals for works on underground drainage and storm water drainage. Consultants need to redesign the components to suit the proposed smart underground networks