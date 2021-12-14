STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 teams formed to trace missing jawan from Telangana

Sai Kiran Reddy, a resident of Pothireddypally village under Cheriyal police station limits, came home for a vacation on November 17 and he was scheduled to report for duty on December 6.

Army jawan

Image of an Army jawan used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Siddipet police formed three teams to trace an Indian Army jawan who went missing while on his way to rejoin duty in Faridkot, Punjab. Sai Kiran Reddy, a resident of Pothireddypally village under Cheriyal police station limits, came home for a vacation on November 17 and he was scheduled to report for duty on December 6.

Sai Kiran Reddy

According to Husnabad ACP Satish, Captain Nikhil Sharma from his unit tried to call Kiran Reddy on December 7 as the latter failed to report for duty. As he was unable to reach him, Captain Sharma called Kiran’s father Patek Reddy, who informed him that his son left home on December 5 and even made a WhatsApp call before boarding the flight at RGI Airport in Hyderabad. 

Meanwhile, Kiran Reddy’s parents kept calling relatives and friends enquiring about their son’s whereabouts. As their efforts went in vain, they lodged a complaint with the Cheriyal police, who registered a zero FIR and launched an investigation. One of the three police teams has already left for Delhi to find the whereabouts of Kiran Reddy, who joined the Indian Army just 15 months ago. 

After checking the CCTV footage at the airport, police found that Kiran Reddy alighted from the plane at Terminal 2 of Delhi Airport and left for Faridkot, along with another jawan and a local doctor.

The probe team also zeroed in on Kiran Reddy’s cell phone signal near Jakan Mandi in Haryana on December 6. After registering the zero FIR, Siddipet police transferred the case to Delhi Army Police. ACP Satish also revealed that Kiran Reddy, who had voluntarily joined the Indian Army,  had willingly left home for Faridkot.

