Crops damaged by Kaleshwaram: Rights body seeks action taken report from Centre, Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to reports published in various newspapers, including The New Indian Express, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to both the Central and the State governments, directing them to submit their action taken reports within eight weeks on the submergence of crops under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Quoting the news reports, a case was filed before the NHRC stating that crops were submerged in the backwaters of KLIS, leading to farmers suffering huge financial losses.

“The project and revenue authorities of Telangana have not conducted proper backwater studies, resulting in adverse impact and inundation of fertile agriculture lands. It has been further stated that about 30,000 to 50,000 acres of agricultural lands are getting submerged due to the backwater effect of the reservoirs under the KLIS for the past three years. The landowners, particularly tenant farmers, are burdened with massive loss due to inundation of crops because the various streams and rivulets of Godavari river are kicking back the water due to increased level of water in the river,” the NHRC said.

“The National Green Tribunal in its judgment in October 2020 had declared that the project was constructed without environment clearance and directed the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest to study the adverse impact on environment. However, to date they have not completed the study, and grievances of the backwater affected persons have not been addressed,” the NHRC said.