Debt-ridden Telangana farmer ends life by consuming pesticide

MULUGU: A 48-year-old debt-ridden farmer ended his life by consuming pesticide in his agricultural field in Mulugu district on Monday. Police identified the victim as D Hanumanthaiah, a resident of Chalpalka village in Eturnagarm mandal.

On Monday morning, Hanumanthaiah left for his field on the village outskirts and his body was found by farmers in the neighbouring fields, frothing at the mouth. Villagers said that Hanumanthaiah had incurred huge debts due to the loss of the red chilli crop he had cultivated in his two acres.

Eturnagaram Sub-Inspector D Ramesh said that a case was registered after the family members of the victim lodged a complaint asking for a probe into the matter. Police shifted the body was for postmortem to the Community Health Centre (CHC) Eturnagaram.