STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Debt-ridden Telangana farmer ends life by consuming pesticide

On Monday morning, Hanumanthaiah left for his field on the village outskirts and his body was found by farmers in the neighbouring fields, frothing at the mouth.

Published: 14th December 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

MULUGU: A 48-year-old debt-ridden farmer ended his life by consuming pesticide in his agricultural field in Mulugu district on Monday. Police identified the victim as D Hanumanthaiah, a resident of Chalpalka village in Eturnagarm mandal. 

On Monday morning, Hanumanthaiah left for his field on the village outskirts and his body was found by farmers in the neighbouring fields, frothing at the mouth. Villagers said that Hanumanthaiah had incurred huge debts due to the loss of the red chilli crop he had cultivated in his two acres. 

Eturnagaram Sub-Inspector D Ramesh said that a case was registered after the family members of the victim lodged a complaint asking for a probe into the matter. Police shifted the body was for postmortem to the Community Health Centre (CHC) Eturnagaram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana farmer suicide Chilli crop loss
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp