Indian Immunologicals donates oxygen plant to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), a leading vaccine manufacturer, donated a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation Plant to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli, for service to patients in need of oxygen support. The plant is capable of supplying oxygen to 70 patients simultaneously. The IIL had taken up this initiative at a cost of Rs 1 crore as part of their CSR and executed it through Sambhav Foundation, an initiative of LabourNet, a Bengaluru-based social enterprise.