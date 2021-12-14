YS Jagan assets case: ‘Pen drive not  valid evidence’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Ujwal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court on Monday heard a plea filed by Dalmia Cements CMD Punith Dalmia, seeking to quash the quid pro quo case in relation to AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s illegal assets.

On behalf of the petitioner, senior counsel from Supreme Court PV Kapoor informed the court that the CBI threw in certain unconnected things into its chargesheet and did not even bother to connect them. During raids by CBI, they seized a pen drive, which is not a valid piece of evidence, he said.

Kapoor added that the CBI was using this pen drive as evidence to show that some illicit money was sent into Jagan Firms by Punit Dalmia. He further said the material retrieved from the pen drive speaks about a plan to transfer Rs 139 crore into Jagan’s Firms through hawala routes. It revealed that Rs 55 crore was already transferred. The case was adjourned to Tuesday.