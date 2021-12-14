STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLC election results in Telangana are moral victory for Congress, says Jagga Reddy

Taking a jibe at Minister T Harish Rao, he said the 'troubleshooter' was now in deep trouble as despite all efforts to safeguard the TRS votebank, it fell prey to other parties

Published: 14th December 2021 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

TPCC leader Jagga Reddy and other Congress members on a protest march to Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

TPCC leader Jagga Reddy and other Congress members on a protest march to Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad (File photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA and PCC working president T Jagga Reddy termed the results of the MLC elections under local bodies as a 'moral victory' for the party and slammed the 'camp politics' of the TRS.

The ruling party's insecurities had forced it to shift MPTCs, ZPTCs and Municipal Councillors to safe camps to avert any possibility of getting influenced by other parties, he said.

Responding to the results announced on Tuesday, Jagga Reddy whose wife Nirmala Jagga Reddy contested from composite (Old) Medak district said that despite all-out efforts and inducements by the ruling party, the Congress was able to cross the 231-mark and also received seven votes from members of other parties.

“It is a moral victory for the Congress and besides safeguarding our votebank we were able to get votes from others. We attained what we had hoped for,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Minister T Harish Rao, he said the 'troubleshooter' was now in deep trouble as despite all efforts to safeguard the TRS votebank, it fell prey to other parties. “We shall be gaining all the lost ground in the next Assembly elections,” he asserted.

Telangana MLC elections Jagga Reddy
