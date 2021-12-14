STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGT warns Environment Ministry for being slow on Palamuru Rangareddy Lift

The NGT bench also expressed its ire over the Ministry frequently seeking extension of time for filing the counters.

Published: 14th December 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal.

National Green Tribunal. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing dissatisfaction over Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for not filing a counter in the case on Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chennai bench on Monday said that it would impose a fine of Rs 10,000, if the Ministry fails to do so before December 24. 

The NGT bench also expressed its ire over the Ministry frequently seeking extension of time for filing the counters. It may be recalled that K Venkataiah, a native of Jadcherla, had filed a case before NGT alleging that officials were digging the mud in various irrigation tanks as part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy project works. 

Excavating the mud in submergence areas was against the environment norms, the petitioner contended. He informed the Bench that mud was excavated from around 210 irrigation tanks. The NGT sought the Ministry to file a counter on this. 

