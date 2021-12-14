STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana officials in no man’s land over acquisition

With land acquisition needed to build 17 sub-canals, Sangareddy ryots feel they aren’t getting enough compensation

A farmer ploughing agricultural land with oxen and a wooden ploughshare

Representational Image (File photo I Express)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: District officials are facing an uncomfortable situation these days; they feel they are caught between the administration and the farmers over the acquisition of nearly 600 acres for the construction of sub-canals. 

It all began when the government cleared the administration’s proposals to construct 17 sub-canals along with main canals to divert irrigation water from the Komaravelli Mallannasagar Reservoir to various parts of the district. The State government had earlier completed the Mallanna Sagar reservoir work in record time. 

The plan is for these canals to fill ponds in all the villages in the district and where feasible, divert water to the fields. It was estimated that Rs 834 acres would be required for the construction of these canals and notifications were also issued to that effect. Of these 834 acres, officials acquired over 200 acres after convincing the landowners to accept compensation at the rate of Rs 1.90 lakh per acre.

However, a major chunk of the farmers are not satisfied with the amount and refused to accept it. 
V Srinivasa Rao, Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department, said that apart from the land acquisition in Siddipet mandal, the construction of canals is almost complete. Land acquisition is yet to take place in Dubbaka, Gajwel constituencies as well as many other villages in Siddipet constituency, he said. As part of the process, officials of the Irrigation Department recently visited Kangal village in Thogita mandal and tried to convince the farmers, who however remained adamant. 

The farmers said that the government had paid between Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 13 lakh per acre for those who gave their lands for the Mallanna Sagar Reservoir in the same district. Also Rs 13 lakh per acre was sanctioned to those farmers who gave their lands for the canal being constructed to divert additional water in the Thogita mandal. They said that their accepting Rs 1.90 lakh per acres does not make sense. 

An official of the Revenue Department said they did not know what to do as the government was pressuring them to expedite the land acquisition process. “On the other hand, the farmers are adamant that they would not allow us into their lands if we do not offer them higher compensation,” he said. Officials said the land could be acquired by invoking various Acts, but it was always advisable for farmers to take the compensation and then approach courts for the remaining amount.

An official from the Irrigation Department from Siddipet district said the farmers in Siddipet mandal had listened to the appeals by public representatives and had taken Rs 1.90 lakh per acre offered by the government and then moved court for an additional Rs 4 lakh per acre. He said the court would enhance the compensation amount within four months. 

Officials are trying to convince the farmers but the landowners from Kangal, Yellareddypeta, Lingampeta and Thogita villages in the Thogita mandal are refusing to buy their arguments. An official said the government is likely to resort to forced land acquisition.

