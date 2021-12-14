Telangana High Court sets free four accused in Bhainsa riots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday set free four people detained under the Gunda Act for their alleged involvement in communal riots at Bhainsa in Nirmal district in March.

The court said that the accused -- T Gangaram, M Lingoji, T Vijaykumar and R Kranthi -- were allegedly involved in communal riots, they should have been arrested under the PD Act (Prevention of Detention Act).