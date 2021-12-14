STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court sets free four accused in Bhainsa riots

The Telangana High Court on Monday set free four people detained under the Gunda Act for their alleged involvement in communal riots at Bhainsa in Nirmal district in March. 

Published: 14th December 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday set free four people detained under the Gunda Act for their alleged involvement in communal riots at Bhainsa in Nirmal district in March. 

The court said that the accused -- T Gangaram, M Lingoji, T Vijaykumar and R Kranthi --  were allegedly involved in communal riots, they should have been arrested under the PD Act (Prevention of Detention Act).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Bhainsa riots accused Gunda act
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp