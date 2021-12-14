Telangana MLC polls: All set for counting on Dec 14

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/KHAMMAM: All arrangements are in place for counting of votes cast for the Legislative Council under the Local Authorities Constituency quota. While the authorities have made arrangements at SRR Government Degree College in Karimnagar, the votes would be counted at the DPRC building in Khammam.

As many as 1,320 votes were polled in Karimnagar for two seats. The candidate who secures 440 first preference votes will be declared the winner. If no candidate manages to cross this threshold in the first preference vote, then the second preference would come into play, said returning officer and collector RV Karanan. For the counting process, eight tables have been arranged and it is expected that the winners would be decided in seven rounds of counting.

The counting process would start at 8 am. Khammam district Collector VP Gautham, who met counting staff in DPRC building on Monday said that he expected the result to be declared by the afternoon. Four tables have been arranged for the counting of votes cast by 738 voters. No papers, pens or cellphones would be allowed in the counting hall. All agents of the candidates should reach the counting hall before 7 am.