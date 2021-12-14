STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana records 47% growth in revenue collections

According to sources, the main reason for growth in collections is computerised system in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections.

HYDERABAD: Telangana has recorded an impressive 47 per cent growth in revenue collections up to November in 2021-22 FY, when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to sources, the main reason for growth in collections is computerised system in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections and on account of huge collection of amounts through sale of applications for the liquor shops. 

The State earned Rs 1,374 crore through sale of applications for liquor shops in just one month. Besides, prompt notices were issued for filing of returns under GSTR-9. 

“We have developed a system through which everything relating to GST would be automatically updated and there is no role of officials in filling the forms. The official has to just click a button, which will generate a 23-page notice to customers. This way, we have collected Rs 28 crore from various customers. Of this, one company paid Rs 10 crore. The GST collections in November crossed the Rs 1,300 crore mark,” an official explained.

It may be mentioned here that four key revenue generating departments - GST, Excise, Stamps and Registrations and VAT are being handled by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar himself.

