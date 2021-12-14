STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Urban Local Bodies told to segregate waste, declare ‘litter-free’ zones

Published: 14th December 2021

litter, garbage, pollution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To have Parisubramaina Pattanalu (clean cities) in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State as enshrined in Pattana Pragathi programme and Swachh Survekshan-2022 guidelines, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department issued instructions to all the ULBs, except the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), to start segregated commercial waste collection and declare ‘litter free’ areas.

In this connection, the ULBs were instructed to identify and declare commercial areas as ‘litter-free’ zones by placing the notification on boards. All shops and commercial establishments should be told to practice 100 per cent source segregation in the three-bin system (green for wet, blue for dry and red for domestic hazardous waste) of 60 litres and above capacity, as per requirement, the notification said. The municipalities also have to place litter bins at every 50 metres in commercial areas, it added.

The ULBs were also asked to estimate the capacity of waste generated in commercial areas and arrange the required number of vehicles as per the trips required. Each ULB should deploy two persons for a vehicle for the collection of waste from commercial areas and at least deploy one person for a 500 metre- stretch of a 60 metre-wide road for sweeping twice a day and collection of waste, the notification mentioned.

