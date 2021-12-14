VCs propose common calendar for PG entrance, tests in all Telangana universities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A common calendar for the entrance and final examinations for PG courses is likely to be implemented across Telangana soon.

Though the official announcement for the same is yet to be made, the VCs of six universities — Osmania University, Kakatiya, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Telangana — are holding meetings with Prof R Limbadri, Chairman, TSCHE regarding the issue. The universities propose to prepare a detailed academic plan, which will be common across all PG courses offered by these universities.

One of the VCs, who participated in the meeting, under the condition of anonymity, said that having a common calendar would benefit the students, especially for securing employment.

The proposal for a common Ph.D. entrance was also discussed in the meeting but it has been slated for the next meeting as the VCs said that it was too early to decide on this matter in a single meeting. OU VC Prof D Ravinder said that a few more meetings are required to decide on the issue.