58 Telangana schools kids fall ill after dinner

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: A total of 58 students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential School (girls) fell ill after eating dinner at the school on Monday night.

The students vomited and had stomach ache. They were immediately rushed to the Jagtial Area Hospital. Among them, 19 students are undergoing treatment while the remaining 39 were discharged after treatment. They had eaten potato curry and curd rice.

MLC T Jeevan Reddy, who learnt about the incident, rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning and met students. Later, speaking to mediapersons, he said many residential schools for SCs, STs and minorities were functioning without any permanent buildings, and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should focus on improving such schools. He suggested that staff from the school should first taste the food themselves before serving it to the students. He demanded action against whoever was responsible for it.

It may be recalled that this is the second such recent incident in the district. Earlier, students of Korutla Social Welfare Women’s Degree College too fell ill. In another such incident in Karimnagar district, about 100 students fell ill after consuming the midday meal at Choppadandi Social Residential School.