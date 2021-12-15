ACB raids, arrests ex-HMDA official

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested G Jagan, former DSP of the Enforcement Wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and his security guard Ramu, on charges of accepting a bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh from a builder in the city. The bribe was paid in June 2021.

Jagan was moved out of HMDA in August 2021 and attached to the DGP office since then. Jagan had worked as SHO in Hyderabad city police area, before being promoted as a DSP.

After paying the bribe to Jagan through Ramu, the builder approached ACB, alleging that the officer has demanded Rs 4 lakh as bribe for giving nod to a project. He paid Rs 2 lakh to Ramu. Searches were conducted at their residences and that of their kin in different parts of Hyderabad. Incriminating material, including cash and documents, were seized during the searches, which continued till late on Tuesday.