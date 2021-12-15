STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Contentious Telangana government circular on RTI withdrawn

Telangana government had earlier issued a circular in effect directing Public Information Officers to furnish the information sought under RTI only after obtaining consent from concerned bureaucrats.

Published: 15th December 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Right to Information

Right to Information

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Tuesday informed the Telangana High Court that it had withdrawn the circular issued by the Chief Secretary on October 13 this year, as per which Principal Secretaries and Special Chief Secretaries of all departments were directed to instruct the respective Public Information Officers to furnish the information sought from them by applicants under the RTI Act only after consent from the concerned bureaucrats was obtained.

Advocate General of Telangana BS Prasad told a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji that the circular was withdrawn, for which fresh notification had been published on November 12.  

The Chief Justice  disposed of the PILs and observed: “The government withdrew the internal circular on RTI Act, 2005, thereby putting an end to the controversy.” 

The Division Bench was hearing three PILs on the issue filed by RTI activist Ganji Srinivasa Rao and two others. On November 1, 2021, the HC had stayed the circular and directed the government to file a counter affidavit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana government RTI RTI Telangana High Court
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp