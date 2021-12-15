KCR meets Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to forge non-BJP, non-Congress Front

S Kumaresan and VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

CHENNAI/HYDERABAD: In a move closely watched by national political parties and observers, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met with his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday.

The meeting of the two regional leaders comes on the heels of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent dismissal of the Congress and its United Progressive Alliance as a viable opposition to the BJP on the national stage.

Rao too has been trying to form a non-BJP, non-Congress national alliance for the last three years. However, Rao left Stalin’s residence after the meeting without addressing reporters who had been waiting to hear from him. Political sources in Telangana said the possibility of floating a non-BJP and non-Congress third front figured in the talks between KCR and Stalin.

The “indifferent attitude of the BJP-led Union government on various issues” was also reportedly discussed in the meeting that was also attended by TRS working president KT Rama Rao. The Telangana Chief Minister reportedly explained the failure of the Union government in resolving the river water disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The failure of the Centre in resolving the Cauvery water row between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu too figured in the meeting. However, DMK insiders termed the meeting a courtesy call, pointing out that only Stalin’s family was in attendance and no party leader was present, barring his son Udhayanidhi.

KCR invites Stalin for Yadadri inauguration

The official reason for the meeting, according to Telangana sources, was for KCR to invite Stalin and his family for the inaugural function of the renovated Yadadri temple March 22.

TRS insiders said that Rao explained to Stalin the greatness of the temple and the renovation work carried out by the State government.

“If there was to be any discussion of political significance, one of the senior leaders such as general secretary Durai Murugan or treasurer TR Baalu would have attended along with Stalin. Besides, there is no general election in the near future. Discussion about the next general election is totally premature and unnecessary at this stage,” a DMK source said, terming all speculation merely “media hype”.

Veteran political observer Raveenthran Duraisamy told Express that Stalin had welcomed Rao and lent him an ear, but will make a decision based on the prevailing situation only when elections neared.

Rao had met Stalin on May 13, 2019 after the BJP-led NDA assumed power at the Centre for the second time. While he has been pitching for a regional alliance as an alternative to the two main national parties, the DMK is in an alliance with Congress.

In 2019, Stalin had pitched for Congress scion Rahul Gandhi to be the Opposition’s Prime Ministerial candidate.