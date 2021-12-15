Telangana MLC elections: Medak result clear in first hour of counting

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: TRS candidate V Yadav Reddy’s victory was more or less decided in the very first round of counting of votes cast in the combined Medak district for the Council elections.

The result was declared within two hours of the start of counting. There are a total of 1,028 votes in district, of which 1,018 voters exercised their right. Of these, TRS candidate V Yadav Reddy bagged 762 votes, Congress candidate Nirmala Jayaprakash Reddy 238, and Madhusudan, who contested as an independent candidate, got six votes while 12 votes were rejected. As expected, the TRS won the election with a landslide.

According to party sources, Dr. V Yadav Reddy of Gajwel constituency was fielded as per the assurance given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. After the results, he received the certificate of victory from the District Electoral Officer and Medak Collector S Harish. Yadav Reddy said that he won due to the collective support of Health Minister T Harish Rao, district MLAs, MPs, MPTCs and councilors. He promised to work with all party leaders during his tenure for the development of the district.

