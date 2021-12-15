STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana MLC elections: Medak result clear in first hour of counting

TRS candidate V Yadav Reddy’s victory was more or less decided in the very first round of counting of votes cast in the combined Medak district for the Council elections. 

Published: 15th December 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: TRS candidate V Yadav Reddy’s victory was more or less decided in the very first round of counting of votes cast in the combined Medak district for the Council elections. 

The result was declared within two hours of the start of counting. There are a total of 1,028 votes in district, of which 1,018 voters exercised their right. Of these, TRS candidate V Yadav Reddy bagged 762 votes, Congress candidate Nirmala Jayaprakash Reddy 238, and Madhusudan, who contested as an independent candidate, got six votes while 12 votes were rejected. As expected, the TRS won the election with a landslide. 

According to party sources, Dr. V Yadav Reddy of Gajwel constituency was fielded as per the assurance given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. After the results, he received the certificate of victory from the District Electoral Officer and Medak Collector S Harish. Yadav Reddy said that he won due to the collective support of Health Minister T Harish Rao, district MLAs, MPs, MPTCs and councilors. He promised to work with all party leaders during his tenure for the development of the district.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Local Areas Constituencies MLC elections Telangana MLC elections Telangana Medak MLC elections Telangana MLC elections counting TRS MLC elections
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp