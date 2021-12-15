STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao gets cracking on Omicron

Minister wants to take no chances; announces 21 lakh home isolation kits and oxygen supply

Published: 15th December 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister T Harish Rao examines a patient at Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021

Health Minister T Harish Rao examines a patient at Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021. (Photo | Express, Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Health Department has decided to ready 21 lakh home isolation kits and ensure a stock of 545 metric tonnes of oxygen in light of the Omicron variant becoming the dominant strain in South Africa and Europe. 

The decision was taken by Health Minister T Harish Rao at a high-level meeting convened with officials on Tuesday. He directed the officials to take no chance on the said issue, saying cases were already spiking in Maharashtra and Kerala.

“Everyone needs to be vigilant against the latest variant by taking both doses of the vaccine and wearing masks at all times, as the pandemic is spreading around the world. A special committee will be formed to monitor the situation on a daily basis,” the Minister said. 

Harish Rao also took stock of oxygen lines to beds in the State. Of the 27,996 beds, 25,826 of them have been connected to oxygen lines. He asked health officials to take note of stocks of drugs in Central Drug Stores.

Telangana adds 210 new cases

Telangana recorded 210 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday with 40,997 tests done. The State also reported 213 recoveries, taking the count of active cases to 3,833. There was one death due to Covid reported on the day. Meanwhile, at Hyderabad airport, 80 passengers from at-risk countries tested negative for Covid-19. Tests to determine if three previously positive patients are infected with the Omicron variant are pending with labs, results of which are likely to come by Wednesday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harish Rao Telangana Covid cases Omicron Variant Telangana Covid kits
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp