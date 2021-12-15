Telangana High Court refuses stay plea on teachers’ transfer GO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji, on Tuesday refused to stay the implementation of GO 315 under which teachers are being allotted to “local cadre” and said that court cannot pass any orders without hearing the government’s arguments on the issue.

The bench also issued notices to the Telangana government, directing it to respond within four weeks in the batch writ petitions filed by 226 teachers, secondary grade teachers and school assistants, challenging the decision of the Telangana government in finalising local cadre in respect of the posts in various government schools in different districts.

While issuing notices to the Principal Secretary GAD, School Education and Commissioner and Director, School Education Department, the bench asked them to file counters and adjourned the batch petitions.